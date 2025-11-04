A lot has changed in the Gem State. Restaurants open and others close leaving folks wondering whether their favorite food place will be around the next time they're hungry. Rising food prices and a competitive labor market has contributed to the challenges of the industry. However, one of the most affordable food styles continues to flourish in Idaho.

It's a well-known fact that Idahoans have a deep-seated love for Mexican food, no matter the season. The flavors are bold, the portions are hearty, and the service is always swift.

But with such a plethora of options, the real challenge is finding the best Mexican food in the entire Gem State.

Who can resist the allure of Mexican cuisine? Whether you're in Idaho or anywhere else in the country, the appeal is undeniable. We've shone a spotlight on a local restaurant that has garnered national acclaim, right here in our own backyard. And yet, according to a prominent national publication, the best Mexican restaurant in Idaho is not in Boise.

Finally, all tremendous Mexican restaurants have the decor that takes you to another country. Some places take it to the next level by playing Mexican music or providing a live band.

Idaho's most amazing Mexican restaurant isn't located in Boise, Nampa, Caldwell, or Meridian. According to Lovefood, Idaho's most amazing restaurant Despos 'Mexican with an Attitude' in Ketchum, Idaho.

The site describes the dining experience known for its focus on nutritious and regionally sourced ingredients like sustainable seafood, free-range meats, beans from Twin Falls, and cheese from Jerome. The tortilla soup comes highly recommended, while the street-style tacos and substantial burritos hit the spot with locals.

211 4th Street East, Ketchum, Idaho 83340 Monday - Saturday from 11:30 to until Close Closed Sundays

