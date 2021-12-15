Tuesday’s Winter Storm Breaks a 58-Year-Old Boise Snowfall Record

Boise's first real taste of winter weather in 2021 showed up later than anticipated, but when it finally did arrive it made a statement.

Typically, the first measurable snowfall arrives in Boise around November 22. According to the official totals from the National Weather Service, Boise's first measurable snowfall of the year was recorded at .4 inches on Thursday, December 9. We got an additional .4 inches on Friday, December 10. If you love snow, you were probably bummed it didn't really accumulate enough to enjoy.

The snowfall we got on Tuesday, December 14? That's a totally different story. Tuesday's snowfall clocked in at 2.1 inches, breaking an all-time Boise snowfall record for that date. The previous snowfall record for December 14 was 1.4 inches and was set back in 1963.

More snow is on the way for the Treasure Valley. When it comes to the snow forecast we trust the most, we always look to Kody Wilson at Treasure Valley Weather HQ. Kody's models are showing him the possibility of 1-3 inches of snow falling in the valley through Thursday morning. He suggests adding plenty of extra time into your morning commute to get where you need to go.

Will the incoming snow set another new record? If we get the higher end of that prediction, it's certainly possible. The current Boise snowfall record for December 16 is 1.9 inches. That record was set was in 2016, prior to a very snowy winter that will forever be known in the Treasure Valley as Snowpocalypse.

Winter doesn't officially arrive until next Tuesday, December 21. How will this winter stack up against Boise's previous winter extremes? Keep reading to find out!

