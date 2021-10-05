"When we ride together, we fly!"

That's the tagline for Emmet's first annual Witches' Bike Brigade. Get dressed in your favorite witchy costume, decorate your “broomcycle” aka your bike, and be ready to cackle and spread Halloween cheer on a leisurely bike ride through Historic Downtown Emmett. Also, be a part of history by joining the ride in its 1st year!

This bike brigade is a women's-only, costumed bike ride hosted by Gem Family Medicine & Pregnancy Care. Bring your boomcycle and plan to meet by the tennis courts at the Emmett City Park at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 30th. It's free to ride! After the ride, you can enjoy food, fun, and shopping along Main Street and at the Halloween Artisan and Vendor Fair at Bowman Memorial Park, and participate in the highly-anticipated Coffin Races at 4:00 at the Old Mill.

"Witch rides" are popular all over the country every October with the intent to spread Halloween cheer, support small businesses, and promote community spirit. Ligonier, Pennsylvania is known for its witches bike brigade. They're used to seeing 1200 women participate. Local Treasure Valley organizers hope that this can become a fun Halloween tradition for the city of Emmett for years to come.

