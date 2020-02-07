Two Thirds Of Idaho Adults Overweight

When you think of Idaho you don't necessarily think of an overweight state, yes there are the potato jokes and of course the confusion with Iowa and sometimes Ohio but overweight is not really a thing. Don't tell anyone but the truth of the matter is that we are an overweight state. Are we really hitting Big Jud's for the one pound burger that often? Do we hit the buffet as if it was our last meal on a regular basis? Idaho in my mind has always been a sportsman's paradise. We have rivers for fishing, lakes for wake boarding / swimming, mountains for hiking, the greenbelt for jogging and in the winter you can add skiing or snow shoeing. Do we not take advantage of all the recreational opportunities we have? Or have video games and the 75 inch TV's monopolized all of our spare time? Here are some excerpts from a story on the matter from ktvb.

An official with Idaho's public health districts says 63.5% of adults in the state are overweight.