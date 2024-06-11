Two Tribes Battle for Idaho’s Newest Casino

Idaho is one of the few states where laws are in place prohibiting gambling, prostitution, and selling and consuming marijuana. The state's law and order reputation continues to attract thousands of Americans from across the country wanting to live in a state where values matter.

Despite the efforts of giant multinational corporations and lobbying, the Gem State has remained drug-free. Gamblers travel to Oregon, Nevada, and other tribal casinos to play parlor games or bet on a sports team. Idahoans take pride in the fact that their state resembles what America used to look like.

However, a significant development that has been in the pipeline for years could potentially disrupt Idaho's gambling-free lifestyle. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes made a strategic move a few years back by purchasing 157 acres in Elmore County. The speculation at the time was that this land could be the site for a casino, a venture that could create employment for over a thousand people and bring in substantial revenue.

Now, another tribe wants in on a casino less than an hour from Idaho's capital city. The Idaho Statesman reported that the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Reservation wanted Idaho officials to give them the rights to the proposed Mountain Home casino.

They've told the paper they, too, have purchased land next to the Shoshone-Bannock land. They say they're the only native folks without a casino and are closer to Mountian Home than the other tribe.

A casino project in Idaho's most populated area would be a game changer on many levels. Jobs would be created along with the crime and other unfortunate side effects casinos bring to a location.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

