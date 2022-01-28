Weddings -- you either love them or you can't stand them. I actually used to DJ weddings and started when I was just 18-years-old, I had no idea what I was doing. Heck, I probably was a part of a few wedding fails in my days just as much I thought as I was a part of wins. Just take a look at how I looked in an ad for wedding DJs in a local magazine from ages ago.

I told you it was a fail. Fast-forward to 2022, here I am working for Townsquare Media thinking ahead to Valentine's Day when it dawned on me that I hadn't heard a good wedding day fail story in a long time! We went to our social platforms to ask you what your "Wedding Fail" was and a case can be made that some of these are in fact "Wedding Wins"... or are they? Whatever they are, hopefully, you find them more embarrassing than my wedding DJ ad photo above.

Ultimate Wedding Fails (Or Wins) As Told By Boiseans Boiseans shared their wedding disaster stories with us on Facebook and Instagram. From funny to gross, anything can happen at a wedding.

