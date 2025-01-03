Unveiling The Idaho Terror Threat: Arrest, Bomb Scare, And FBI Involvement

Idaho is one of the most remote states in the nation and well off the path of national or international attention. However, a disturbing story from a small Idaho town is creating great concern in the Gem State and beyond. ￼

It began when Payette Police officers investigated a report of an individual walking around the train tracks. The Idaho Statesman reported police arrested Brent Sharrai. The suspect was on the scene around the area, tried to flee, and was caught.

After detaining the suspect, Payette Police were shocked by what they saw on the train. They reported an explosive device or bomb. The police called the Nampa Police department's bomb disposal.

A robot was used to safely remove and eliminate the bomb. The question now remains was this a terrorist attack in Idaho that was averted?

The FBI has sent an agent to the scene to investigate. In our country and state, people are innocent until proven guilty. However, with the recent terrorist attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas, could Idaho be the next target for 'Lone Wolf' terrorists?

Idaho does have several military and civilian installations crucial to the nation's national security.

Lone Wolf terrorist attacks are the most difficult to defend, considering how law enforcement aggressively works to prevent those attacks. Conventional terrorism relies on networks involving humans and online activity, while a 'lone wolf' has no ties to anything that would alert police to their intentions.

Several 'online experts' predict severe domestic terrorist attacks in 2025. They cite the Biden Administration's 'open border' policy, allowing people on the terror watchlist to enter our country.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

Do You Recognize Any of Idaho's 5 Most Wanted Criminals? (Updated January 2025) Take a good look at these photos. Do you recognize any of them? If you do you can make submit tips to IDOC by clicking here or to local agencies through Crimestoppers Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

9 Other Places in Idaho We Want In-N-Out To Invade In-N-Out is officially in the Treasure Valley and today we're looking at ten other places we want to see the burger chain set up shop. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas