Sometimes humanity is vile, indecent and downright awful. Other times humans show such compassion, love and generosity to strangers it is inspiring.

89-year-old Derlin Newey is a pizza delivery driver in Utah. At 89 the man is kind, friendly and just trying to make ends meat by delivering pizza and smiles to customers. He was working about 30 hours a week and had no idea that one delivery would changes his life. One afternoon Derlin delivered to a home he had never been to before. He had no idea that the family he was bringing pizza and smiles to were Tik Tok stars with a big following.

What seemed like the start of a simple money for pizza exchange turned into a heartwarming, friendly conversation that Derlin didn't realize was being recorded. The Tik Tok stars (@vendingheads) adored the man and his kindness and felt compelled to share his story. They posted the video of the interaction online and it went viral. People fell in love with Derlin and wanted to know how they could help.

The couple created a Venmo account exclusively for Derlin - he had no idea. Just in the first day it earned about $900. They let it keep rolling and it got up to $12,000. Most people were only donating from $1 to $5 with a few $10 and $15s in there. Thousands of people donated. When they presented the money to the kind man at his home, his initial shocked reaction was "no. How Come? Why Would you do such a thing?"

Then the video shows him getting emotional "My gosh. I don't believe this." Hugs, love and appreciation filled the home and sweet Derlin now only has to deliver when he wants to.



25 Stunning Photos To Make You Fall In Love With Idaho All Over Again Need a refresher on what a gorgeous state we live in? Escape for a moment and enjoy all four awesome seasons with these 25 stunning photos...

Idaho is a massive state with almost every type of climate zone and miles and miles of endless beauty waiting to be photographed. Let's get lost in its beauty by taking a scenic tour of our state!

15 Luckiest Lottery Locations in the Treasure Valley With a third weekly draw added to the Powerball, jackpots are getting bigger faster and lottery fever is growing! If you believe where you buy your tickets matters, these are fifteen Idaho Lottery retailers that have cranked at least one, if not multiple, winners of $100,000 or more!