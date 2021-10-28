Viral Moment from Nampa Event Leaves Internet Speechless

What on earth is going on in this world that we actually have to talk about some crazy comments made at a Nampa event just nights ago? While we understand that some folks with crazy ideas do not represent us all--this rhetoric, from time to time, can be extremely scary.

Idaho lately has been all over the news for all sorts of reasons. Gone are the days, at least so it feels, of funny videos coming from Idaho. Long live our friend, the pool-noodle guy and may our famous Ocean Spray guy continue to be a internet sensation.

Just this past week, and Idaho man has gone viral because of a clip of his question asked at a Nampa event hosted by Charlie Kirk, an American conservative talk show host.

As you can see in the video, the man asks:

"When do we get to use the guns?"

Now, many gave the guy benefit of the doubt-- until he doubled down:

"No, that's not a joke" he clarifies and continues: "How many elections are they going to steal before we kill these people?"

The incitement of violence like this, just days after a tragic mass-shooting in the Treasure Valley was alarming to many.

Is this rhetoric only on the rise in Idaho?

MORE: Some of the Memes & Tweets That Have Made Us Laugh (and Maybe Think)

These 11 Hilarious Reviews of Idaho Jails Will Make You Thank God For The Internet Actual Google reviews for Idaho Jails and Prisons. No, really!