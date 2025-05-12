It's hard to remember when Americans and Idahoans weren't going broke buying food. Food used to be cheap, convenient, and affordable until Joe Biden bungled the economy. The former president was so bad that his administration brought on modern history's highest food inflation rate.

Biden is gone, but his high food costs are still with us. Fast food is unaffordable, groceries are unaffordable, and let's not even consider a decent meal at a moderate to high-end restaurant.

One of the best ways to fight food inflation, save money, and afford food is to choose low-cost food items. Dave Ramsey used to tell Kevin Miller the best way to save money was the rice and beans diet. Fresh and frozen food costs more than canned goods.

Cans contain meat, fruit, and vegetables. As long as the sodium and sugar levels aren't outrageous, canned goods can really help one's wallet.

Beans are a great source of both protein and carbohydrate. However, the FDA announced a massive bean recall impacting 23 states, including Utah.

Vietti Food Group of Nashville, TN is recalling 4,515 cases of its Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans (15 oz.) due to the presence of undeclared soy. Individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The product can be identified by its Lot Code: Best if Used By Feb 17, 2028. The code is printed on the bottom of each can.

The FDA says the beans aren't sold in Idaho, but in Utah. If you have purchased these popular Yellowstone Beans, the FDA says to return them to where you bought them for a full refund.

We'll continue to update you on this bean story as it develops.

