In a move that could derail one of the largest supermarket mergers in American History, a Washington State judge rejected the multibillion-dollar Albertsons /Kroger merger. The merger had the blessing of Wall Street, but Main Street consumer advocates voiced their opposition.

King County Superior Court Judge Marshall Ferguson said the merger was unlawful.

Several state attorney generals and the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the deal. As reported, the 24.6 billion dollar merger would result in higher prices, limited employee competition, and other issues.

Proponents of the merger promised lower prices, better quality, and the ability for the merged company to compete against Walmart and Amazon. Both companies have continued to dominate the grocery business. Many political insiders speculate that the FTC could withdraw its opposition once the Trump Administration takes over, given the administration's pro-business stance. However, this is purely speculative at this point.

Kroger promised consumers that if the merger were approved, the combined chain would lower prices. They say their prices are up to fifteen percent lower than Albertsons.

Many Idahoans were worried about a loss of local ownership if Kroger took over the company. The Albertsons chain is dedicated to aiding local charities and sponsoring iconic institutions such as the Boise Albertsons Open and Albertsons Stadium, home of Boise State Football. The merger's rejection could mean that these local initiatives and sponsorships would continue, benefiting the local community.

Kroger is based in Ohio, supporting the University of Kentucky and the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals.

The judge's ruling is not the end of the story. Both sides will continue to present their cases in courtrooms across the country. We'll keep you updated on any future developments in this crucial local story, so stay tuned.

