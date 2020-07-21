Welcome To The Red Zone, Idaho

I'll admit that my title is a little tongue-in-cheek...but really, we're in the Red Zone, Idaho.

As we're all familiar with by now, the COVID-19 statistics here in the State of Idaho are on the rise. Now, we here in Idaho are in a position to try and combat this and get those numbers lower.

In order to make the so-called "Red Zone" issued by the White House and Trump Administration, the State of Idaho has had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people. As it turns out, we've been far greater than that--seeing some days have as many as 300 - 700 new cases pop up-- PER DAY, statewide.

Health officials locally and nationally want to see less than 5% when it comes to the rate of positivity, so we've got a ways to go as a state.

Recently, Governor Brad Little said that he has no plans to mandate mask usage statewide, but many cities and health districts have implemented that to try and lower the spread.

