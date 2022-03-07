What is Idaho’s favorite cereal? (You Won’t Believe This)

So … Today is National Cereal Day.

I didn’t know this was a thing, but I’m really excited about it because I freakin’ love cereal! You can bet I’m gonna be celebrating tonight by eating my favorite cereals when I get home from work.

According to National Today, “There isn’t a person alive who doesn’t know a bowl of cereal, a spoon and some milk equals a party in your mouth!

"Fiber, sugar, raisins, or even lucky charms – the flavors and prizes each box holds are limitless and can add to any humdrum morning. So, let’s snap, crackle and pop through all the reasons why National Cereal Day on March 7 should be in your day planner and on your menu!”

All this talk of cereal has me wondering, what is Idaho’s favorite cereal?

Surely, this is unique enough of a question that no one has looked into this before, right? Wrong. I found a list on Zippia of Each State’s Favorite Cereal.

And guess what Idaho’s favorite cereal is. I’ll give you a moment to ponder and come up with your answer. You’re not gonna believe this.

Doubtful Woman holding Question Mark William Perugini loading...

Idaho’s favorite cereal is … Cookie Crisp!

What?! I’m really shocked actually. Personally, I haven’t had Cookie Crisp since like … the 90s or early 2000s maybe?

I’m much more of a Cinnamon Toast Crunch guy myself, and I was hoping for Idaho to like the same. I was expecting Idaho to love Reese's Puffs, Cap’n Crunch, Apple Jacks, Frosted Flakes, Fruit Loops, Frosted Mini Wheats … ANYTHING other than cookie crisp … that totally through me off haha

But that’s just me. What did you think? Keep scrolling for the best breakfast spots in the area :)

