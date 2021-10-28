Where Does Boise Rank on The “Misery Map”
Have you ever heard of "The Misery Map"? It doesn't sound very exciting--and it's definitely not a map that you would want to find yourself on, right?
It has nothing to do with how miserable a place is, as much as it does how miserable an AIRPORT is. The "Misery Map", as compiled by Flight Aware, an online flight tracking and data website. The map compiles which airports are on time and which are in the "misery" zone-- or in other words, bogged down with delays.
These days, the Boise Airport isn't what it used to be--it's moving on up in size and popularity as more and more flights come and go from our beloved BOI.
In fact, we're getting to be so popular that some really amazing international flights, once so very expensive, are now totally affordable.
These sound pretty sweet, right? But the real question is-- does Boise make the Misery Map and are you going to be able to make your domestic or international flight on time?
Here's the good news, Boise-- we actually don't make the map AT ALL.
Over the past few weeks, the Boise Airport has been impacted heavily by the influx of Southwest Airlines cancellations and most recently, a bunch of technical difficulties with Sky West, a sub-set of Delta Airlines here in the region. Although we have been impacted, the lack of flight volume must be what keeps us off of this infamous 'Misery Map'.
So who ranks as the most miserable? Well, here are the Top 5...
- Dallas-Forth Worth (DFW)
- Houston, Texas (IAH)
- Atlanta, Georgia (ATL)
- Chicago, Illinois (ORD)
- Houston, Texas, (HOU)
See the Misery Map for yourself, HERE.