Which Of Your Favorite Dancing With the Stars Pros Are Performing in Boise?

There are two types of Dancing With the Stars fans.

There are casual fans that might tune in every season or two because there's a celebrity that you're mildly invested in competing for the Mirror Ball. Then there are the die-hard fans who've watched so many seasons that they could care less about which "stars" are on the show. They're watching because they're incredibly invested in their favorite professional dancers on the show!

If you fall into that second group, you need to cancel whatever plans you have for next Thursday night because the Dancing with the Stars live tour is back on the road and coming to the Morrison Center. Here's what you need to know about the show.

Show: Dancing With the Stars: Live! 2022 Tour

When: Thursday, March 24, 8:00 p.m., Doors Open at 7 p.m.

Where: Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 8 p.m.

Tickets: Tickets range from $59.50-$79.50 and are available through Ticketmaster.

So which pros will be there? These are the pros that have committed to the 2022 tour! They'll be joined by special guest Amanda Kloots, co-host of The Talk and the fourth-place finisher on Dancing With the Stars Season 30.

These Incredible Dancing With the Stars Pros Will Perform in Boise Dancing with the Stars Live is coming up March 24 at the Morrison Center! Here are the faces you'll recognize from the show!

