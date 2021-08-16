Who’s Ready for the Caldwell Night Rodeo?

We love our rodeos. The Caldwell night rodeo is one to not be missed. With multiple days of fun and cowboys there is something for everyone.

From the website "Caldwell Night Rodeo WHERE THE COWBOYS ARE THE STARS CNR is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and ranked as one of the top 20 professional rodeos in the country and is regularly voted on as one of the top 5 large outdoor rodeos in the country. This is made possible by CNR’s commitment to high-quality rodeo, with award-winning stock, personnel, and most importantly, YOU, our fans. Family night: 4 children under 12 are admitted for no charge when accompanied by a paying adult. VIP Ticket includes catered western BBQ dinner and 2 adult beverages inside O’Connor Fieldhouse. Rodeo admission with seating section reserved for VIP."

There first night is Tuesday August 17th for the Family and First Responder Night. The fun starts at 7pm.

Wednesday August 18th is the Family and Man Up Crusade Night.

Thursday August 19th is Power of Pink

Friday August 20th is Patriot Night

Saturday August 21st is Championship Saturday Night.

Ticket prices vary depending on the night you go they start as low as $8 and go up to as much as $85.

Here is some more information about the Caldwell Night Rodeo from their website:

"Now in its 97th year, Caldwell Night Rodeo is one of the largest and longest-running annual events in Canyon County, drawing rodeo fans in excess of 45,000 over 5 action-packed nights. Listed among the Top 20 Professional Rodeos AND Top 5 Large Outdoor Rodeos in the nation, Caldwell Night Rodeo features the best professional cowboys, cowgirls and animal athletes in the world and is an annual stop on the professional rodeo tour.

As the first rodeo in the Pacific Northwest to ever be held under the lights, Caldwell Night Rodeo offers a true rodeo experience unlike any other. With over 600 world-class contestants and 7 action-packed nightly events, the excitement in our arena is electric. Equally divided by the infamous “Rowdies” and “Civies” – the CNR crowd plays an interactive role in the excitement of this one-of-a-kind rodeo.

In 2015, 2016 & 2017 CNR was voted the #1 Large Outdoor Family Event in Canyon County, one of the Top 10 Rodeo’s in the US by Real Time Cowboy Magazine, as well as one of the 101 Best Events in the West by American Cowboy Magazine. In 2016 & 2017, CNR was once again nominated as the Top Large Outdoor Rodeo in the US by the PRCA – a prestigious award it has been nominated for over 8 times in the last 17 years."

Find out more and buy tickets here.

