Why Boise’s College Basketball Hosting Opportunities Have Declined

College basketball is widespread and big business. The games draw many fans who follow their team to whatever destination they're playing at. Do you remember when Boise used to host the Men's Tournament? The city of Trees does benefit from hosting the Big Sky Men's and Women's Tournaments yearly.

However, why does Boise get a Heisman when Spokane hosts the Women's Tournament? A few years ago, the Idaho Statesman detailed Boise's place in hosting several tournaments.

'Boise once was a regular host for NCAA Tournament games. The city has been a site nine times for the first two rounds, including seven times between 1989 and 2009. But after that, there was a long gap to 2018, and now another lull has hit.'

Some speculate Idaho's stance on protecting women in sports is the reason the NCAA has given us the Heisman. However, thanks to President Trump, the NCAA has complied with the president's directive protecting women from men competing against them in their sports.

One aspect that needs to be addressed is the state of Extra Mile Arena. The facility is one of the older ones and either needs serious upgrades or should be replaced with a new one. Fans today want better seats and Wi-Fi, and the game is secondary to the experience.

Boise State continues to address those concerns at Albertsons Stadium. If we hope to attract fans and bring their dollars back to Boise, Extra Mile needs to be closer to the new ICCU Arena in Moscow.

If the University of Idaho can build a new arena, why can't Boise State? We live in a great area that deserves to attract more attention and revenue. Will anyone step up to make it happen?

