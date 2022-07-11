Why Country Music Star Carly Pearce Was Spotted in Twin Falls

Montana, Utah, Idaho... Carly Pearce is making her way through all of our favorite states and concert spots as she travels with Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion for the Here and Now Tour — coming to BOISE July 27th!

Carly Pearce recently posted to her Instagram Stories about being on the Perrine Memorial Bridge in Twin Falls, and it would appear they may have also checked out Elevation 486 while they were there, which is a popular restaurant 486 vertical feet above the Snake River.

I don’t know for sure if that’s where they were, but I’ve been to that restaurant many times and I recognize the legendary views, so I’m thinking they were at least somewhere very close...

However, they’re not on their way to Boise just yet, as they still have concerts in Nevada, Washington, and Oregon before then. So... why were they in Twin Falls?!

Traveling through, I guess. They were all recently in Montana, visiting Missoula and Bozeman.

According to their tour websites, they’re likely on their way from Montana to Stateline, Nevada for their next concert! That means they’re traveling through Idaho country, big time, with stops in Yellowstone, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Twin Falls etc.

Upon searching everything I have about the Here and Now Tour... I promise y’all it’ll be worth the wait.

Their Bozeman, Montana concert was sold-out with nearly 25,000 people and it was a total hit.

Before we know it, Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce will be here in Boise at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater! Information for that here.

Keep scrolling for other tour dates and MORE concerts coming to Boise the rest of this year 👇

JUL 12, 2022 | STATELINE, NV | LAKE TAHOE OUTDOOR ARENA AT HARVEYS

JUL 13, 2022 | STATELINE, NV | LAKE TAHOE OUTDOOR ARENA AT HARVEYS

JUL 16, 2022 | SEATTLE, WA | LUMEN FIELD

JUL 19, 2022 | BEND, OR | HAYDEN HOMES AMPHITHEATER

JUL 20, 2022 | BEND, OR | HAYDEN HOMES AMPHITHEATER

JUL 23, 2022 | INGLEWOOD, CA | SOFI STADIUM

JUL 27, 2022 | BOISE, ID | FORD IDAHO CENTER AMPHITHEATER

JUL 28, 2022 | SALT LAKE CITY, UT | USANA AMPHITHEATER

JUL 30, 2022 | DENVER, CO | EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH

AUG 6, 2022 | MINNEAPOLIS, MN | US BANK STADIUM

AUG 10, 2022 | COLUMBIA, MD | MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION

AUG 11, 2022 | SYRACUSE, NY | ST. JOSEPH'S AMPHITHEATER AT LAKEVIEW

AUG 13, 2022 | EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ | METLIFE STADIUM

AUG 18, 2022 | COLUMBUS, OH | HISTORIC CREW STADIUM

AUG 20, 2022 | DETROIT, MI | FORD FIELD

AUG 26, 2022 | FOXBORO, MA | GILLETTE STADIUM

AUG 27, 2022 | FOXBORO, MA | GILLETTE STADIUM

