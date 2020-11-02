Why Fauci Needs To Go

The war of words between President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci has gone reached epic levels. Fauci waited until the last minute to openly criticized the Trump Administrations's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. By the way, Fauci is a member of the Trump Administration. So why would the world's leading infectious disease expert launch an attack on his administration just days before the presidential election? The only motive that one can come up with is that Fauci has decided to jump into the political world. His move is troubling considering that someone in his position should be above partisan politics.

The president and his supporters wasted no time in responding to Doctor Fauci During a rally at the Miami Opa-Locka airport Sunday night, the crowd chanted "Fire Fauci". Trump responded, "Don't tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election. I appreciate the advice," reports USA Today.

The latest verbal scuffle began over the weekend during one of Doctor Fauci's numerous press junkets. In an interview with the Washington Post over the weekend, Doctor. Fauci cautioned that the U.S. will have to deal with "a whole lot of hurt," in the coming weeks because of surging coronavirus cases. We've previously reported that Doctor Fauci wants limits on how Americans will celebrate the holidays, including Thanksgiving.

However, most folks in Idaho do not believe that the mask works and have continued to openly gather without social distancing. If the president wins reelection, look for Doctor Fauci to be shown the door.