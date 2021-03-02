Why Idaho Gas Prices are Going Up

Last week was not a good week for anyone in Idaho who uses a gas-powered engine. For the first time, Idaho gas prices have exceeded the price of gas from a year ago. Earlier this morning, Dr. Casey Mulligan, professor of economics at the University of Chicago, told us that with more folks going back to work, gas prices would be going up. He added that more people were staying at home during the height of the pandemic, which reduced the demand for cars and trucks.

Is Idaho the exception or the rule when it comes to higher gas prices? The state average is up to ten cents for a gallon of regular, and drivers in some areas are paying 12 to 18 cents more than a week ago, reports AAA Idaho in a news release.

“Last week, Idahoans were able to avoid the double-digit increase that drivers faced in two-thirds of the states, but no longer,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “Whether you live in the Treasure Valley (+10 cents), the Coeur d’Alene area (+12 cents), Twin Falls (+12 cents), Idaho Falls (+12 cents), Lewiston (+16 cents), Pocatello (+17 cents) or Franklin (+18 cents), you’re feeling the sting if you fill up today.”

The cost of fuel could be an issue in the upcoming gubernatorial race in 2022. Idaho has historically been a high-cost state when it comes to gasoline prices per gallon.

Here’s a selection of Idaho gas prices as of 3/1/21 from AAA:

Boise - $2.68

Coeur d’Alene - $2.54

Franklin - $2.49

Idaho Falls - $2.46

Lewiston - $2.61

Pocatello - $2.52

Twin Falls - $2.46