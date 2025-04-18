Why Idaho Grocery Stores Are Suddenly Running Out of These Common Items

There are a few things we can't live without. Air, water, and food are the basic essentials for life on planet Earth. Over the last few years, Idahoans and others have feared shortages of various items. Remember during the pandemic when there was a run on toilet paper and aerosol sprays? ￼

Joe Biden's bungled economy led to the highest cost of food in thirty years. How many of us look fondly on the pre-Biden days when we could afford to eat out or buy groceries at our favorite store?

The Trump Administration has engaged in a tariff showdown with the world. Countries have decided to work with President Trump instead of trying to fight a trade war with the United States of America.

One country that continues to fight us is China. Idaho exports a significant amount of food to China, and China's stance could hurt Idaho farmers. Some reporters speculate the new trade policy will create even higher food costs.

Eggs, meat, fresh vegetables, tuna, frozen meals, yogurt, nuts, and various other items are on the inflation watch list.

Biden officials blamed the bird flu, supply issues, and other calamities without specifics on how to solve them.

We've compiled a list of items in popular demand that Idahoans could have trouble getting throughout the year.

