Why Idaho Loyally Loves Law Enforcement

The recent officer-involved shooting and manhunt have reinforced a message that every Idahoan should appreciate our outstanding law enforcement personnel and their families who support them.

Our state is pro-law enforcement, and no city in Idaho would back a defund the police campaign. Although crime in Idaho is nowhere as rampant as other states like California, Utah, or Washington, violent crimes have been rising in the past few years.

Folks who moved to Idaho used to joke about the significant story of the night being a new traffic light installed or the sheep crossing the highway. Whether it's Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Eagle, or Star, every community within our Treasure Valley has had a shooting involving the police.

Police work, in good times and bad, is very challenging and can be dangerous. We've unfortunately lost officers who've been killed in the line of duty. Idaho rallied to support police officers during the campaigns in major cities to eliminate police officers.

The Gem State is one of the most desired destinations for retiring law enforcement officers. They say our state is special when it comes to welcoming them from states that are not friendly to law enforcement.

Current police officers praise Idahoans who will thank them on the streets or buy their lunches and dinners. Let's continue to support and appreciate law enforcement who continue to protect and serve our great state of Idaho.

