Idaho Law Enforcement’s Massive Bust Removes Deadly Drugs

The challenges of local law enforcement as the criminal element continues its efforts to ruin our great state. Fortunately, the dedicated folks in law enforcement are always up to the challenge. We are blessed to live in an area where the crime rate is incredibly low compared to the national average.

Law enforcement agencies combine their efforts like great teams to win the day to keep our streets safe. In Idaho, local, county, state, and federal law enforcement have an excellent working relationship. The multi-agency gang task force deployed to Nampa to execute a search warrant.

The team was led by the FBI and found a lot of illegal drugs. What kind of drugs? What type of drugs? The Task Force found 13.5 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 19,900 fentanyl pills, and three firearms.

A known Sureno gang member, Rigoverto Rivera Hernandez, was arrested on scene, and the case will be submitted to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho for prosecution consideration. Hernandez is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue stated, "According to the DEA's latest analysis, 42% of illicit fentanyl pills contain a potentially lethal dose. The Metro Task Force's relentless pursuit of these dangerous criminal organizations and the seizure of these drugs from this one operation alone potentially saved over 8,000 lives from fentanyl overdose in the Treasure Valley. These statistics show the importance of multi-jurisdictional task forces in our efforts to combat the gangs and Mexican Cartels who are destroying our communities. This is the monster we're fighting – this is the enemy."

The sheriff has been nationally recognized for his efforts to fight this country's drug wars. He is a frequent guest on Fox News.

“The Caldwell Police Department is proud to continue its partnership with the Metro Task Force, and it clearly continues to prove its worth,” added Chief Rex Ingram of the Caldwell Police Department. “I don’t know why gang members, drug cartels, and other organized criminal enterprises believe that the great state of Idaho is a safe haven for them to terrorize, capitalize, or otherwise operate in. I am so proud of the work that our men and women do to keep our communities safe.”

