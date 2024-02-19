Caldwell Road Rage Shooting Highlights Growing Issue in Our Area

A disturbing road rage incident in Caldwell has brought renewed attention to an escalating problem happening here in the Treasure Valley. On the night of February 18th, 2024, near the intersection of Indiana and Ustick, there was a road rage shooting that took place, according to a release from the Caldwell Police Department.

The release states: "The suspect, who was driving a red Volkswagen Passat, fired several shots into a car with two adults and a young child. The female adult in the car was struck in her upper torso by gunfire. She has non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive."

"Through the use of investigative technology and resources, our detectives identified the possible suspect who resides in the 3400 block of Park View Way in Nampa."

The suspect, identified as Anthony Erasmo Madrid of Nampa, a documented gang member and active parolee, managed to evade authorities during a confrontation. Madrid opened fire on Nampa police officers who were attempting to apprehend him. Thankfully, the officers were unharmed, but Madrid remains at large, as is considered to be armed an dangerous.

Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram expressed worry over the surge in road rage incidents plaguing the Treasure Valley. "An attack on police is an attack on the very fabric of our democracy. The coward responsible for these attacks does not warrant a mention of his name," said Chief Ingram. Urging community cooperation, he called for residents to report any sightings or information related to the suspect's whereabouts.

