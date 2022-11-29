Why It’s Time For The National Media To Get Out of Idaho

You can pick your favorite or not-so-favorite national media outlet that will tell you they're giving you the latest. They tell us they want to help authorities find out who is responsible for the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. However, the national media, like local media, is not in the public service; they're in what's in it for the business. The American public is fixated on these horrific murders; otherwise, the media 'Freak Show' would've moved on to the next town.

Do we believe the public interest, finding the killer or killers, is served with national reporters pestering local, state, and federal law enforcement? Why would competent police officer waste their time speaking to reporters when they should be working on the case? What have we learned from the extensive national network attention? The investigation continues, and police are working on all available leads.

It's time for the national media to leave Idaho and let Idahoans solve this case for the sake of the victim's families. Fueling the fear will not help us remember the victims and find those responsible.

