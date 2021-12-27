Why Winter Weather Advisory is Making Idahoans Shiver with Fear

Credit: Jordi Vich via Unsplash

We Idahoans know how cold winters are here, but usually, we escape most of the harsh winter conditions in Boise. Unless we go back to 2017. If you lived here at that time, you know how insane the snowfall was that year!

Here are some photos to serve as a reminder of what locals named “snowmageddon” that hit Boise hard a few years ago:

Snowmageddon 2017 It was the winter that we'll never forget in the Treasure Valley -- scroll down to see these freezing cold photos

But, this year as 2021 comes to a close, we are looking at a shivering cold end to the year. The National Weather Service issued a special weather alert. It's going to get cold out, so be prepared for winter conditions and have your house and vehicles stocked with supplies.

All we can say is, you better make sure your heater is working and your warmest coat is ready to go.

Boise Weather Alert December 2021

You can read more about this alert here: Boise weather alert.

