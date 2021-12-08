Will Boise Have a White Christmas This Year? Experts Weigh In

Credit: Thomas Kelley via Unsplash

As many Idahoans know, the winters here can get pretty cold. But, it’s not usually consistent. Some years we’ve had a whole snowpocalypse and others we have no snow at all! So, we took a deep dive into the December weather trends to investigate the chances of having a white Christmas this year!

According to this report by Weather Spark, we have some cold days coming up in December. But, we’re going to focus on the week leading up to Christmas and see what the chances are that there will be snow on Christmas!

Let's take a look at the graphics for Boise in December

Here are the average high and low temperatures for December in Boise!

Credit: Weather Spark

Here is the average hourly temperature in December in Boise!

Credit: Weather Spark

Here is the probability for precipitation in Boise this year in December!

Credit: Weather Spark

Here is the average wind speed we usually see in December for Boise!

Credit: Weather Spark

Here is the trend for the average amount of snowfall in Boise for December!

Credit: Weather Spark

According to experts, the whole month of December Boise usually sees a major dive in temperatures. Starting on the 18th, we are trending lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s! From there it is projected that temperatures will continue to drop the whole week leading up to Santa’s arrival.

On Christmas Eve we are expecting a low of 26 degrees and a high of 35 degrees and 26% precipitation. Unfortunately, most of the precipitation does tend to turn to rain as it warms up and reaches Boise’s elevation. But there is still a chance of snow, even if it is just sprinkled in here and there!

Boise’s average snowfall during the week of Christmas is typically 3.4 inches! Just enough to lightly blanket the ground and make it feel like Christmas!

What is Boise's Weather Like on Christmas Day? We hate to break it to you, but the probability of a White Christmas in Idaho's capital city isn't great. The average temperature on Christmas Day is 36º. The average snowfall is about .2" and there's typically no measurable snow on the ground. But that doesn't mean you should give up hope! Here's a look at some weather extremes that took place on December 25 in the Treasure Valley!

Snowmageddon 2017 It was the winter that we'll never forget in the Treasure Valley -- scroll down to see these freezing cold photos

Christmas/Holiday Lights in Boise