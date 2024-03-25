Boise Weather Update: Expected Rain All Week Mixed with Some Sun

Boise and the Treasure Valley Weather Update: March 25th - March 31st, 2024

As Boise marches into spring, the forecast brings a mix of sunshine and showers, with temperatures gradually warming up. Here's what to expect from Monday, March 25th, through Sunday, March 31st:

Information from the National Weather Service.

Monday - March 25th

Today kicks off with mostly sunny skies and a high near 55. High west-northwest wind of 6 to 13 mph is expected. There is a chance of rain this afternoon.

Tuesday - March 26th

Tuesday introduces a 30% chance of showers, with partly sunny conditions and a high of 54. The west-northwest wind continues at 7 to 14 mph.

Wednesday - March 27th

Wednesday brings a 20% chance of showers after noon, along with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 62. A southeast wind of 7 to 14 mph is expected.

Thursday - March 28th

Rain is extremely likely on Thursday, mainly before noon, with mostly cloudy conditions and a high near 57. The chance of precipitation is 70%, with new amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday - March 29th

Friday presents a 30% chance of rain, alongside partly sunny skies and a high near 58.

Saturday - March 30th

A 30% chance of rain continues on Saturday, with partly sunny conditions and a high near 60.

Sunday - March 31st (Easter)

The week concludes with a 20% chance of rain on Sunday, offering mostly sunny skies and a high near 63.

Boise and Treasure Valley residents should remain weather-aware throughout the week, preparing for potential showers and embracing moments of sunshine as spring unfolds. Stay tuned for any updates and enjoy the transitioning weather patterns.

