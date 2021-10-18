Will Travis and Kourt Get Married At This Celebrity Coeur d’Alene Home?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially engaged! According to E!, the proposal took place at Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, CA. Immediately after the proposal, Kourtney took to Instagram to share photos of the very sweet moment and captioned it "forever" before tagging Travis in the post. In the pictures you can see the proposal took place inside a huge heart shape created by a ton of roses and surrounded by candles. Super cute.

But now that the proposal is out of the way, it's time to start thinking about the wedding. Kardashians are of course known for big, flashy, and lavish. One look at their kids' birthday parties is enough to know that they are ready and willing to spend all kinds of coin on a shindig. Usually the most low key of the sisters, Kourtney has done a bit of a 180, flaunting her relationship at every turn. Will she do the same with her wedding to the former Blink-182 drummer?

One venue she might consider is Wayne Gretzky's summer home in Coeur d'Alene. According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian vacationed there in early July and the pictures looked like everyone was having a grand old time, especially the kiddos. Kourtney and Travis both have kids with their respective exes, and it would make sense for them to choose a venue they would also enjoy. The backyard with double water slide could make for a dope visual during the ceremony and fun times during the reception. Definitely something worth considering.

