You Might Be Attacked By One Of These On The Boise Greenbelt

The radio station is right on the Boise Greenbelt and when I say right on the Greenbelt, I mean our front door is less than 50 yards away from the river. I love the ability to walk outside and clear my head by sitting on the river bank or going on a short scenic walk. However this time of the year the aforementioned can be treacherous, just yesterday I saw a goose flying from car hood to car hood. He was hissing at everything in site and clearly was an unhappy camper. This morning I decided to go for a stroll and that's where the inspiration for this article came from. As I made my way down the Greenbelt I saw a number of geese and when one attacked a biker I was shocked. My first thought was "wow that just happened" my second thought was where do so many geese come and what's their story?

According to tottalyboise "Canada Geese are the main species we see at our Boise's parks, golf courses, ponds and even on Boise State's Campus. They are known to have a black head, brown body, white cheeks and a white chin. You also can't forget the loud hiss when they are angry (every Boisean has run from shock when they have heard them)."

I knew Canadians were spirited and enjoyed rough sports such as Hockey but I wondered why all the aggression on behalf of these transplants. Is it mating season? Did they just have their off spring and are just being protective? The answer again comes from tottalyboise .

"Canada Geese have quite the personality. They tend to be territorial, even if you just walk past them there’s a chance they’ll feel threatened and will hiss at you! They are protective and will attack if you get too close to them. Geese aren’t shy, if you’re minding your own business, they aren’t scared to let you know that you’re in their way."

Moral of the story is... give them space because during your meditation walk or afternoon jog you might be attacked by one of these geese on the Boise Greenbelt.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom