Zoo Boise Will Offer Free Admission, Vaccination Clinic

Yes the COVID-19 vaccine continues to drum up heated debate across the Treasure Valley, the State of Idaho, and quite frankly, the entire nation. It isn't the "politics" of the vaccine that we're here to talk about but it's the continued incentive and steps towards overcoming COIVD-19, together, that we're here for.

In order to incentivize the vaccine for those who may be on the fence or have thus far been too busy to get theirs, St. Luke's and Boise Parks and Recreation have teamed up to bring a MOBILE COVID-19 vaccination clinic to Zoo Boise.

The mobile clinic will be at Zoo Boise on Saturday, August 28th from 10:0 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and it will be near the front entrance of the zoo. Of course, it will be near the entrance for a reason.

Anyone that comes by Zoo Boise on Saturday, August 28th with proof of vaccination will be allowed to enter for free. The vaccination record that you show for proof of vaccination is going to need to match your photo ID for the free entry, too--so heads up, be sure to bring both along with you.

If you're wondering about your vaccination options at the mobile clinic, both Johnson & Johnson as well as Pfizer doses will be available. If you're on the fence, do your due diligence and research what these vaccines could mean for you, your body, and those around you--however, do note that the FDA has officially APPROVED the Pfizer vaccines.

Zoo Boise will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on August 28th--however last admission is at 4:00 p.m.

10 Flights Out Of Boise for Under $100 We all know that Boise, Idaho is one of the greatest cities in the country to live in. The secret is out and thousands are moving here. But even those of us who LOVE this city need a little time away and these cheap flights out of the Boise Airport could make your next vacation much more affordable!

10 Things Guaranteed to Give Boise Drivers Road Rage