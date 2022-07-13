One of the things we love most about Idaho (and the Treasure Valley in particular) is that it has all of the amenities of a big city, while still holding the charm of a small town.

Our cities are clean, the locals are friendly and the crime rates are low, especially compared to other big cities.

Idaho is a relatively safe place to live, but that is not to say that our state is without its own downfalls.

In fact, there are a lot of dangers to living in the state of Idaho…

Listed below are 10 of the biggest dangers to living in the Gem State, that everyone should be aware of – especially those who are considering moving over here.

Peruse at your own risk.

10 of the Biggest Dangers to Living in the State of Idaho Living in the Gem State is actually a pretty risky choice.

Visit 8 of Idaho's Creepiest Ghost Towns, At Your Own Risk These Idaho ghost towns are full of history, but are spooky enough to give even the strongest of heart the heebie jeebies.

These 3 Breathtaking Idaho Blue Lakes must Be On Your Summer Bucket List While they look like they belong in the Caribbean, these crystal clear blue waters are actually found in Idaho! Click the name of the destination to learn more about it!