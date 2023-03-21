10 Fun Boise Area Spring Break Activities For You To Enjoy

It's that time of year for students and parents to take a break from school; in other words, it's Spring Break week in Idaho. Kids love Spring Break because they get to stay home, relax, and not worry about the challenges of school life.

On the other hand, parents wonder what they will do to keep their children informed, entertained, or engaged for an entire week. Fortunately, the Treasure Valley offers a wide variety of activities for young kids and not-so-young kids looking to get out of the house.

We've compiled a list of places that we're sure you and your family will enjoy during this busy week.

Check Out 10 Awesome Spring Break Activities You don't have to travel far to have a good time in Idaho.

This Incredibly Colorful Tulip Festival Is Worth the Drive From Boise Happening March 24-April 30, the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival in Woodburn, Oregon gives families the opportunity to explore and snap photos in over 40 acres of beautiful flowers. Here's a preview of what to expect if you make the seven-hour road trip!