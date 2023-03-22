Nampa Offers A Patriotic Way To Spend Your Spring Break

It will soon be that it's the end of the school year. What are you thinking? End of the school year? We're trying to find something for the kids and the family to do during spring break week. If you're looking for something to do that is historical, patriotic, and fun, then the activity is perfect for you and the kids. And this week, there's a special discount for kids and students.

The Warhawk Museum, located in Nampa, Idaho, is open this week and has special discount rates for students and university students. The museum details its spring break special this week:

We will be offering discounted $5 admission for all local students from March 21-April 2, including university and college students!

Visit us Tuesday–Saturday: 10am–5pm and Sunday: 11am–4pm. Tickets can be purchased at the gift shop desk. Minors should be accompanied by an adult.

Admission:

All Students: $5

General Admission: $15.00

Seniors: $12.00

Veterans/Military (with ID): $12.00

The Warhawk Museum is currently raising money for a Post 911 and Global War on Terror Expansion and Renovation. The museum has the largest, if not the largest, collection of war memorials in the country. You can take a short trip to the Nampa Airport to see airplanes that were the backbone of the Allied Forces during the Second World War.

There's still plenty of time to be inspired by the service and sacrifice of so many veterans who liberated the world. The Warhawk Museum has several exhibits that are sure to inspire every Idahoan and patriotic American. Take a sneak peak at all the fun below.

