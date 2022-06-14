Last week, we counted down the 10 Hottest Male Members Of Idaho's House Of Representatives, find that below. Now, it's Ladies Night! We're going to count down the 10 Hottest Female Members Of Idaho's House Of Representatives. In a polite, and respectful way, of course.

Photo by: Idaho.gov Photo by: Idaho.gov loading...

Before we meet the ladies, let's look back at the 10 Hottest Male Members Of Idaho's House Of Representatives. It'll provide better context of what we're doing. It's the list that started it all. Here are the male representatives who made the top 10 last week:

10 Hottest Male Members Of Idaho's House Of Representatives There are some beautiful people in politics. Always have been. Here in Idaho, that's no exception. Let's meet the 10 Hottest Male Members Of Idaho's House Of Representatives

Photo by: Joakim Honkasalo on Unsplash Photo by: Joakim Honkasalo on Unsplash loading...

I know you should never comment about a woman's appearance. However, I'm being nice. Nothing mean or offensive will be said. It's not like I want to do this, either. It's just that I did the men last week, now it's only fair to them that I also do a list for the women.

If you didn't make the list, it doesn't mean you aren't beautiful. You all are. Maybe, I'm not including you so I can keep you all to myself and not have anyone know about you. Maybe. Remember, this is meant to be fun. It's done in jest. If you don't have a sense of humor you have my permission to turn around now. This list is funny and based on one picture. I know nothing about their politics or stances. Enough wasting time, let's meet the ladies!

Photo by: Idaho.gov Photo by: Idaho.gov loading...

10 Hottest Female Members Of Idaho's House Of Representatives Last week, we debuted the Hottest Male Members Of Idaho's House Of Representatives, congratulations to all who made the list. Now, it's Ladies Night. Allow me to introduce to you the Hottest Female Members Of Idaho's House Of Representatives. Hello, ladies!

Photo by: Khashayar Kouchpeydeh on Unsplash Photo by: Khashayar Kouchpeydeh on Unsplash loading...

Idaho's Emblems All you need to know about Idaho's emblems and official (blanks). Great random facts to have about our state that could come in handy