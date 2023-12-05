Hold onto your steering wheels, Idaho, the automotive industry has unveiled their new list of the 10 least-reliable vehicles of 2023 — do Idahoans drive them? There are a few vehicles on the list that we're sure will certainly surprise you.

Jeep enthusiasts, jeeps being very popular in Idaho, might be taken aback to find multiple models from the beloved brand making this list of unreliable vehicles. Not just one type of Jeep, but 3 different types of Jeeps have made the list.

And it doesn't end there. The Ford F-150 Hybrid, a go-to for truck lovers navigating Idaho's diverse terrains, has also raised eyebrows by finding its way onto the list. For a state that practically lives in its trucks, this revelation is more than just a bump in the road — shocking to say the least.

Keep scrolling for a complete list of the 10 least reliable vehicles in 2023 and their scores, according to consumer reports. Reliability is scored from 1 to 100, with 100 being the best.

Why does this matter to Idahoans? In a place where outdoor adventures are a weekend norm and where your vehicle is your trusted companion through mountains, forests, and unpredictable weather, reliability isn't just a luxury – it's a necessity.

Whether you are a Jeep enthusiast, a Ford truck loyalist, or simply in the market for a new ride, the revelation of the least reliable vehicles of 2023 is bound to spark conversations in communities throughout the country, including Boise and across the state of Idaho.

Top 10 Least Reliable Vehicles of 2023: Do Idahoans Drive Them? This is a list of America's least reliable vehicles of 2023, according to consumer reports. Reliability is scored from 1 to 100, with 100 being the best. Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

