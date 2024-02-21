Boise Police Investigates Vehicle vs. Bike Crash: 7 Driver Tips

In the aftermath of a recent vehicle vs bicycle collision in Boise, drivers are urged to exercise caution. On the night of February 18th, 2024, around 9:45pm, Boise Police responded to an intersection where an adult male cyclist faced severe, life-threatening injuries.

Healthcare worker bystanders stepped in, offering immediate assistance to the injured cyclist, emphasizing the community's crucial role in emergency situations like this, according to a release from the Boise Police Department.

The ongoing investigation reveals that the driver, attempting a southbound turn from W. River St. onto S. 9th St., struck the cyclist within the crosswalk. Here are some important things to keep in mind to avoid accidents like this:

Intersection Alertness: Boise drivers should heighten their awareness at intersections, anticipating the unexpected and staying alert to the presence of cyclists and pedestrians.

Crosswalk Courtesy: Respecting crosswalks is a shared responsibility. Yielding the right of way to all pedestrians is important for all Boise drivers to do.

Signaling Intentions: Something we don't often think about on the road is communication, and that is hugely important. Using turn signals at intersections enhances predictability, reduces the risk of collisions, and contributes to smoother traffic flow overall.

Mindful Speed: Adhering to speed limits is more than a rule; it's about creating a safer environment for everyone.

Surroundings Awareness: Regularly checking blind spots and mirrors is a habit that prevents accidents. Boise drivers should remain aware of their surroundings at all times.

Extra Caution During Turns: Approaching turns with caution and ensuring a clear path is fundamental. Boise drivers should yield appropriately, especially in turning lanes, and be prepared to give way when necessary.

Community Emergency Response: The recent incident showcased the invaluable role of community members in emergencies. Boise residents, equipped with basic first aid knowledge, can make a significant difference in assisting until professional help arrives.

