The major online retailer, Zulily is always looking for creative and fun ways to bring new styles and finds for all ages. They just unveiled their annual Back-to-School Shop including some clothing favorites from a local superstar – Jazlyn, a 10-year-old with impressive sketching skills, from Post Falls, Idaho. This little cutie Designed Capsule Collection and Trend Spotted Back-to-School.

Only six inspiring children from around the country were selected from a back-to-school #UniquelyZu contest last year and Idaho's own Jaslyn was one of the chosen kiddos. The Zulily x Sunshine Swing Spring Playwear Collection has over 60 styles designed by kids, for kids, featuring the perfect options for playing outside and celebrating the brighter things in life.

Jazlyn loves drawing and using colors in her wardrobe, and when asked what inspired her clothing choices for back-to-school shared: "I think this year we’ll see a lot of casual wear. I like switching up my outfits a lot, I like seeing what outfit combinations I can come up with." She added: "I channel my creativity through art, and these spring-inspired designs really reflect that. From bright hues and pineapple graphics to intergalactic patterns, kids will feel uniquely themselves in these styles!"

Jazlyn Zulily Jazlyn Zulily loading...

With the success of this first kids created collection Zulily is already making plans to have similar set up for aspiring artists and creative kids for warmer collections later this year too. Zulily is offering an additional discount to match the inflation rate off everything in the Back-to-School Shop every Friday until August 26.

12 Totally Free Boise Area Splash Pads Where Kids Can Beat the Heat Looking for a fun place to take the kids once the weather warms up? Here's a comprehensive guide to splash pads in Boise and the surrounding areas!

3 Awesome Idaho Day Trips & Field Trips for Your Kids... and You!

When & Where Idaho Kids Can Eat For FREE This Summer Thanks to West Ada School District, here is where and when parents can take kids to eat for free this summer.

5 Ways To Make Your Boise Kid A Badass