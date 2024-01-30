13 of the Best Ice-Skating Adventures in Idaho Worth Trying

Did you know that Idaho has one of the nation's few year-round outdoor ice rinks? Yes, the Sun Valley Outdoor Ice Rink offers a unique skating experience. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg, as there are 13 other amazing ice-skating venues and adventures in Idaho that are a must-try for locals and visitors alike.

What makes this list exceptional is its inclusivity – it caters to individuals of all skill levels. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just stepping onto the ice for the first time, Idaho's diverse range of rinks promises exhilarating experiences for everyone.

Even if you're not in the best physical condition, or if you're ice skating with people of different ages; these Idaho rinks offer enjoyable day or weekend trips and outings for families in Idaho.

According to Visit Idaho, "Lace up your skates and glide onto Idaho’s ice rinks. Get up close and personal with nature on a rink in Stanley surrounded by mountains. In Sun Valley, ice skate year-round with the whole family or work your way across the ice while enjoying views of Payette Lake in McCall. No matter your skill level, there’s plenty of Idaho ice to enjoy.”

There are also a lot of interesting facts about these Idaho ice skating rinks. For example, constructing the Caldwell skating rink (Indian Creek Plaza) can take over three weeks to prepare, and the LC Ice Arena in Lewiston hosts late-night skating sessions on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the entire winter season.

