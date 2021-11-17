2 Boise Area Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremonies Paused for Second Year in a Row

After a post-Thanksgiving surge in COVID-19 cases, most tree lighting ceremonies across the Treasure Valley were canceled in 2020. Some are returning this Christmas season, while others are going to wait it out another year.

On Wednesday afternoon, Governor Little's office published a press release about the Christmas tree selected to glow outside of the Idaho Capitol Building This Year. The tree will be harvested from the yard of a home in the North End on Monday, November 22. The Idaho Department of Administration's Facility Services will wrap it in lights the next day, but according to the release, there will be NO public tree lighting ceremony again this year.

A few blocks away, the Downtown Boise Association is really having a tough time getting their tree set up. According to KTVB, the top of the original tree snapped off while being transported. Now the replacement tree appears to have lost its top, too. When they do find a tree that wants to stay in one piece, it'll be covered in lights and glow outside of Idaho Central Arena. However, the Downtown Boise Association explains that they can't in good faith have their in-person ceremony that draws thousands of people to the Grove Plaza this year.

The tree will still be a giving tree for the WCA and there are festive activities planned throughout the city over Thanksgiving Weekend including a Small Business Saturday passport event where you can win a $100 gift card to spend at downtown merchants and the first weekend of the Winter Window Walk.

Meanwhile, both the Village at Meridian and the City of Meridian are moving forward with their in-person tree lighting ceremonies. You can find more about those events below. In Canyon County, Nampa is preparing for their in-person tree lighting on Saturday, November 27 and Caldwell will celebrate the return of their Winter Wonderland lights over three days instead of just one "flip the switch" night.

