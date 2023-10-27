2 Stray Cats Make Their Way to WVHS and 1 Doesn’t Have a Jaw
West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) introduces an incredible feline duo, Bingus and Betty, who have not only stolen the hearts of shelter staff and volunteers but also become an example of resilience and companionship.
Bingus, a one-of-a-kind cat, arrived at WVHS with a distinctive condition – he lacks a jaw, causing his tongue to hang out permanently. The shelter's veterinarian, Dr. Loertscher, believes this might be due to an injury or congenital defect. Despite his unique challenge, Bingus radiates resilience and a love for cuddles.
Yet, being a jawless cat presents hurdles, particularly in grooming and eating. In this extraordinary bond, Betty, potentially Bingus's sister, plays a vital role. She takes it upon herself to clean and care for Bingus, showcasing a remarkable connection between the two that provides comfort and companionship.
When it comes to eating, Bingus receives a special "soup mixture" – a blend of soft cat food and water, enabling him to enjoy his meals through slurping since he cannot chew.
WVHS's mission is to find a forever home for Bingus and Betty as a bonded pair. For an adoption fee of just $150, you can make Bingus and Betty a part of your family, offering them the love and care they've shown each other.
Bingus and Betty's story is a testament to WVHS's commitment to care for all animals, regardless of their circumstances, and a reminder of the importance of compassion and support in the world of animal rescue.
To adopt, foster, or learn more about available pets, visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org
