2 Stray Cats Make Their Way to WVHS and 1 Doesn’t Have a Jaw

West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) introduces an incredible feline duo, Bingus and Betty, who have not only stolen the hearts of shelter staff and volunteers but also become an example of resilience and companionship.

Bingus, a one-of-a-kind cat, arrived at WVHS with a distinctive condition – he lacks a jaw, causing his tongue to hang out permanently. The shelter's veterinarian, Dr. Loertscher, believes this might be due to an injury or congenital defect. Despite his unique challenge, Bingus radiates resilience and a love for cuddles.

Yet, being a jawless cat presents hurdles, particularly in grooming and eating. In this extraordinary bond, Betty, potentially Bingus's sister, plays a vital role. She takes it upon herself to clean and care for Bingus, showcasing a remarkable connection between the two that provides comfort and companionship.

West Valley Humane Society West Valley Humane Society loading...

When it comes to eating, Bingus receives a special "soup mixture" – a blend of soft cat food and water, enabling him to enjoy his meals through slurping since he cannot chew.

WVHS's mission is to find a forever home for Bingus and Betty as a bonded pair. For an adoption fee of just $150, you can make Bingus and Betty a part of your family, offering them the love and care they've shown each other.

Bingus and Betty's story is a testament to WVHS's commitment to care for all animals, regardless of their circumstances, and a reminder of the importance of compassion and support in the world of animal rescue.

To adopt, foster, or learn more about available pets, visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org

8 Fun Things to Do with Your Dogs in Idaho This Fall Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured. Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman

The Most Popular Dog Breed in Idaho May Surprise You Gallery Credit: Parker K.

5 Fun & Easy Things To Do with Your Dogs This Weekend Gallery Credit: Parker Kane