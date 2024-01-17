2 Winter Driving Tips from Idahoans That No One is Talking About

As the Treasure Valley receives even more snow this winter, seasoned locals have a few unconventional yet effective tips for navigating our icy roads and neighborhoods that might just save the day for new residents.

There are the obvious tips like reducing speed, increasing following distance, and avoiding sudden movements etc. Or even more advanced tips like having emergency kits, blankets, water, snacks, and tire chains in your car — but what other tips do Idahoans have up their sleeves?

1. Quality Sunglasses

Winter driving can be treacherous, and it's not just about the snow on the roads. Sunlight reflecting off the snow can cause a phenomenon known as "snow blindness," making it challenging to see the road ahead. This is where wearing sunglasses becomes a game-changer. Protecting your eyes from the blinding glare not only enhances visibility but also reduces eye strain, making your winter commute safer and more comfortable.

Sunglasses that are specifically designed for bright winter conditions and have features that help reduce glare and enhance visibility. Look for sunglasses with polarized lenses, UV protection, and dark or mirrored lenses. Popular lens colors for winter sports and activities include gray, brown, and amber.

2. Kitty Litter

For those unfamiliar with snowy conditions, another indispensable tip is keeping a bag of kitty litter or sand (or something like that) in your vehicle. There all kinds of hacks for this, but when the snow transitions to slush or ice, or when the weather quickly shifts to rain and makes even more ice, then spreading kitty litter or sand under your tires can provide traction, helping you regain control on slippery surfaces. Some locals even use this for driveways and walkways.

Stay safe out there!

