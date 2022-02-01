20 of Nampa and Caldwell’s Top Rated Restaurants for 2022

Last month, we welcomed 2022 by looking at which restaurants in the Boise area are the BEST of the best. This month, we're welcoming in February by looking at the top contenders in Canyon County!



When we put together our list for Boise, Meridian and Eagle it really ran the gamut. From fine dining to sushi, Italian to coffee shops, seafood to barbecue, it was truly a little bit of everything. Canyon County's list looks a little bit different. In the 2C, the top rated restaurants serve up good home cooking of the traditional American or Mexican foods we grew up with.

Most of these restaurants are locally owned. If you see one that piques your interest, please give it a try. It's so important to support our locally owned businesses so that they can stick around. (Unfortunately many of the businesses we've lost over the last two years were restaurants.)

To put together this list we looked at the "Top 10 Best" restaurants in Nampa and Caldwell based on Trip Advisor's ratings program that ranks restaurants basked on their star rating and number of reviews. They took into account 144 Nampa restaurants and 60 Caldwell Restaurants.

20 of the Nampa and Caldwell's Top Rated Restaurants for 2022 Maybe 2022 is the year where you want to expand your horizons and give a restaurant you haven't tried before a chance. According to Trip Advisor, these are 20 of the best in Canyon County!

