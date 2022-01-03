For the past three years, we've welcomed the New Year by looking at which restaurants in the Treasure Valley are the BEST of the best. Here's a look at the top contenders as we enter 2022.

What we love about this list is that it runs the gamut. From fine dining to sushi, Italian to coffee shops, seafood to barbecue, there's something here that will satisfy whatever you're craving. Even better? Most of these restaurants are locally owned. If you see one that piques your interest, please give it a try. It's so important to support our locally owned businesses so that they can stick around. (Unfortunately many of the businesses we've lost over the last two years were restaurants.)

To put together this list we looked at the "Top 10 Best" restaurants in Boise, Meridian and Eagle based on Trip Advisor's ratings program that ranks restaurants basked on their star rating and number of reviews. They took into account 555 Boise restaurants, 186 Meridian restaurants and 56 Eagle restaurants.

30 of the Boise Area's Top Rated Restaurants for 2022 Maybe 2022 is the year where you want to expand your horizons and give a restaurant you haven't tried before a chance. According to Trip Advisor, these are 30 of the best in the Treasure Valley.

Wondering about the best of Canyon County? We'll be putting out that list soon! In the meantime, check out some of our other places to eat around the Treasure Valley.

