2022 Super Bowl Classic Rock Commercials Roundup

Classic rock is once again serving as the soundtrack to some of the biggest and best commercials from this year's Super Bowl. You can learn more about the songs and see all of the ads below.

Amazon Alexa: Fleetwood Mac's "Little Lies"

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost star in this spot for Amazon Alexa, as they wonder what would happen if the device really could read their minds. Fleetwood Mac’s “Little Lies" plays when the Black Widow star fibs about not enjoying filming love scenes, making her realize this is a bad idea.

Christine McVie co-wrote and sung the track, which was taken from Fleetwood Mac's 1987 album Tango in the Night. It was a big hit, becoming their second-to-last song to reach the Top 5.

Planet Fitness: George Baker Selection's "Little Green Bag"

Lindsay Lohan stars in this spot for Planet Fitness, showcasing how her comeback has been jumpstarted thanks to her gym membership. The star-studded commercial features cameos by William Shatner, Dennis Rodman and Danny Trejo, and is soundtracked by George Baker Selection's "Little Green Bag.”

Released in 1969, the song hit No. 21 on the singles chart the following year and was given new life when Quentin Tarantino used it in his first movie, 1992's Reservoir Dogs.

Kia: Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart"

Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart” serves as the appropriately dramatic soundtrack for the near-death adventures of an electronic puppy who falls in love with a car. Penned by Meat Loaf collaborator Jim Steinman and inspired by his love of vampire stories, the song spent four weeks atop the Billboard singles chart in 1983.

Michelob Ultra: Electric Light Orchestra's "Showdown"

Peyton Manning leads an all-star collection of professional athletes in a bowling battle for the ages in this spot for Michelob Ultra. The whole thing is backed by Electric Light Orchestra’s 1973 hit “Showdown.” John Lennon loved the song enough to dub ELO "Son of Beatles" in a 1974 radio interview, while criticizing the band's label for not pushing the track to the top of the charts.

T-Mobile: Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger"

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus will appear in a Super Bowl commercial featuring Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger." The Rocky III theme has been a quite popular soundtrack choice over the years, appearing in Modern Family, New Girl and Breaking Bad, among many others. T-Mobile only provided a brief preview before unveiling the complete spot during the game.

Meta: Simple Minds' "Don't You Forget About Me"

Facebook's parent company Meta touts their virtual-reality goggles with help from Simple Minds' chart-topping 1985 smash "Don't You Forget About Me." Bryan Ferry, the Fixx and Billy Idol all reportedly turned down the chance to perform the song for The Breakfast Club soundtrack before Simple Minds finally agreed to take on the job.