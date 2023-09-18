3 Critical Takeaways from Boise State’s Win Over North Dakota

YouTube/ mountainwestconf YouTube/ mountainwestconf loading...

The good news for Boise State fans is that the team beat a talented FSC school at home. The fans should be awarded the MVP for showing up so loud despite an early morning start at 10. Although the team won, there are several issues that the coaching staff needs to address if the Broncos are expected to win this weekend in Memphis.

Let's look at the three takeaways from Saturday's game at Albertsons Stadium. The North Dakota Fighting Hawks should be commended for their work, and if they don't commit a few turnovers, the outcome may have been different. However, that's why they play the game.

The Good

The backfield of Taylen Green and Ashton Gentry produced four touchdowns. Receiver Eric McAlister had 143 yards of receiving and one touchdown. Newcomer Breezy Dubar had 62 yards rushing on ten carries, and Green showed flashes of his last season's brilliance, throwing for 188 yards and one touchdown while running for 35 yards and one touchdown. The defense showed up with six sacks and two fumble recoveries.

The Bad

The talented Taylen Green's performance was inconsistent. He threw one interception and had trouble finding receivers early in the game. Defenses have had an entire off-season to adjust to his athleticism, so he must continue to develop as a passer. As great as he was during the game, Gentry fumbled the ball three times, eventually costing him playing time.

The Ugly

Bronco fans won't admit how the Fighting Hawks reminded many of Boise State during their rise to prominence. North Dakota had a few turnovers and missed an extra point away from pressing the Broncos. A few dropped interceptions kept the Broncos in the game against an inferior opponent.

Boise State coaches must determine how to utilize a team arguably the most talented in the Mountain West. The Broncos get a new challenge this week as they take on Mountain West rival San Diego State. Kickoff is at 830 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

