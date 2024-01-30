3 of the Greatest Places for Getting Croissants in the Boise Area

Did you know that Idaho has some of the best croissant shops in America? Boise, in particular, has 3 renowned places notorious for their delicious croissants.

Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash loading...

And why the celebration? It's National Croissant Day!

For those on the lookout for Boise's hidden gems serving up the most delicious croissants, treats, and coffee... you're in the right place. Whether you're a seasoned croissant connoisseur or someone just looking to treat yourself, we've got a list of 3 exceptional croissant shops in Boise.

Photo by Kavita Joshi Rai on Unsplash Photo by Kavita Joshi Rai on Unsplash loading...

According to National Today, January 30th marks National Croissant Day, inviting everyone to embrace their inner Parisian baker and enthusiastically say "oui" to these buttery delights.

They go on to share some history about croissants: "While most of us know it as a french speciality, the croissant actually originated in Austria under the name “kipferls”. Marie Antoinette first introduced the Austrian pastry to France when she married into the royal family and requested the simple cake in the crescent shape of her homeland."

But in Idaho, they're more of a basic breakfast treat to enjoy with your coffee, and it might not be something we eat frequently. When's the last time you had a croissant? Idahoans lead busy lives, and it's important for residents to take a well-deserved break and indulge in something special like a delicious croissant.

Now, let's dive into Boise's top 3 highest-rated croissant shops. Keep scrolling for the best dessert shops and coffee shops in the Treasure Valley.

The 3 Best Places to Get Croissants in the Boise Area Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

The Top 5 Highest-rated Dessert Shops in Boise Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Satisfy Your Caffeine Craving With Boise's Best Coffee Shops from A to Z Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart