3 Mind-blowing Facts About Idaho's Hells Canyon That Make You Want to Go!

One of the most awe-inspiring yet underrated places to visit in this region of Idaho is the beautiful Hells Canyon, which we often forget about.

We're very fortunate to have a lot of amazing places to visit near us, so sometimes it's easy for us to overlook the astonishing places we have in our backyard, much like Hells Canyon.

Among the beautiful mountains, hills, rivers, valleys, and canyons that are in Idaho, Hells Canyon undoubtedly stands out, and not just because of its intriguing name, which has a certain captivating ring to it...

Keep reading for 3 incredible facts about Hells Canyon that will make you want to go!

How Deep Is Hells Canyon?

Hells Canyon is nearly 8,000 feet deep. But get this… that is deeper (almost 2,000 feet deeper) than the Grand Canyon. I’ve lived in Idaho my entire life, and I had no idea. Did you know that? Or have I been living under a rock?

The Greatest Views / Lookouts

And if this fact wasn’t already impressive enough, the canyon also has a lookout way up high that’s called Heaven’s Gate Lookout. From there, you can basically see all of Idaho and Montana … and probably whether or not the Earth is round. Kidding. I think it’s just Idaho and Montana.

The Snake River Runs Right Through It

Bonus Fact: The mountains there are 7,000+ feet above sea level, and the Snake River flows through the canyon for miles – averaging to be just over 100 feet deep the entire time.

