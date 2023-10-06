4 Reasons Boise Locals Shouldn’t Wait to Get Halloween Candy

The countdown to Halloween has officially begun, and the city of Boise is buzzing with anticipation — finding plans, preparing Halloween costumes, making treats etc. But what about the Halloween candy?

With just over three weeks left until the spooky festivities, we're encouraging local residents to stock up on their Halloween candy now rather than waiting until the last minute. Getting Halloween candy can be easy to procrastinate, but we've got several really good reasons to beat the rush and fill your candy bowls early.

1. Spooktacular Savings: You have a better chance at finding early-bird discounts on Halloween candy, decorations, and costumes, and you can avoid the price hikes that often occur as Halloween gets closer.

2. Avoid the Chaos: The week leading up to Halloween can be a madhouse at local stores, with long lines, empty shelves, and stressed-out shoppers. With Halloween being on a Tuesday this year, it's likely the weekend before will be chaos... and products will be gone. So, go now, and shop in peace.

3. Guarantee Your Favorites: We want the good stuff! Waiting until the last minute might mean settling for the leftover candy no one wants. Shop early and get the candy you really want.

4. Time for Other Things: With your candy stash ready to go, you'll have more time to focus on decorating your home, or even turn your yard into a haunted haven – the possibilities are endless!

So, don't be haunted by regrets on Halloween night. Head to your nearest stores in the Treasure Valley, shop in peace, and grab those sweet deals and candy opportunities now before it's too late.

