5 Best Restaurants in the Boise Area Serving Delicious Meatballs

Ever found yourself unexpectedly craving meatballs? Well, apparently, you're not alone. There have been multiple studies over the years about people's cravings for meatballs, including one in particular from Bon Appétit, where they explore whether or not people prefer big or small meatballs. Sounds a little quirky, right? But let's be real, who can resist a good meatball?

It might seem random, yes, but meatballs hold a special place in many hearts and kitchens across the globe, in America, and including here in Idaho. With early recipes dating back to ancient Chinese, Arabic, and Roman texts, meatballs have continued to be a favored food choice for a very long time.

Keep scrolling for the 5 best restaurants for meatballs in the Boise area.

Meatballs aren't just favored for their good taste, but also in their cultural diversity and ability to satisfy everyone. Every culture has its own rendition, each with unique traditions, ingredients, and flavors. Beef, pork, veal, chicken, fish, or even vegan - there's a meatball for every palate.

The good news is you don't have to travel far for delicious meatballs, as there's a variety of great options right here in the Treasure Valley. Keep scrolling for 5+ of the best options we were able to find!

We also attached a list of the 12 best Italian food restaurants in the Boise area. Whether you're a fan of classic Italian-style or craving something more adventurous, there's something for everyone. So, pick your favorites down below and check out some new places to go for dinner!

